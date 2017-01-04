Chip and Joanna Gaines are moving full speed ahead with Fixer Upper.

The beloved couple – whose chemistry is the reason why HGTV has found such success with this show about home renovation and design – aren’t letting a little scandal get in the way of their reality television dreams.

To what scandal are we referring?

Toward the end of 2016, Buzzfeed published a lengthy profile of Jimmy Seibert, the pastor at the church typically attended by Chip, Joanna and their children in Waco, Texas.

The article highlighted Seibert’s anti-homosexual views, quoting from sermons and interviews in which Seibert came out against gay marriage and sounded as if he believed in gay conversion therapy.

The pastor also has said that homosexuality is often a result of an addiction to pornography an that 90% homosexuals have been abused in some fashion.

Controversial stances, to be sure.

But Chip and Joanna simply attend this church.

Should they be held accountable for every opinion expressed by their pastor?

Should fans care about what is said behind church doors and do Chip and Joanna have a responsibility to share their religious views with the public?

In response, Chip simply called for “respect” via Twitter.

