Amy Duggar: Did Josh Duggar Abuse Her, Too?!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Amy duggar did josh duggar abuse her too

It’s hard to believe, but at this point, it’s been nearly two years since the world learned that Josh Duggar had molested five young girls — and that four of those girls were his own little sisters.

Since then, the Duggar family’s good reputation — or, OK, if they didn’t have a good reputation, they at least had a non-violent reputation — has been irreparably tarnished.

And when it came out that Josh had cheated on his poor wife, Anna, and when women began making reports that he’d had violent trysts with them … it’s all been so remarkably bad.

But is it about to get worse?

Amy Duggar, cousin to all those 19 Kids and Counting, went on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King.

In a teaser for the show, Amy was seen recounting an instance of domestic violence — she said “he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling.”

At the time, it sounded like she was talking about Dillon, but she made it clear that wasn’t the case.

So who abused her, then?

Well, in this new interview, she says that the man in question is “a family member,” and that the violence happened …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain

