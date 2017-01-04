Soulja Boy … Tell ‘Em you’re sorry, said the rapper’s mother following the events of this week, and like any good son, he took her words to heart.

We’re serious. Soulja apologized for “acting out” in a Twitter feud with Chris Brown after his recently hospitalized parent expressed disappointment.

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” Soulja Boy, 26, explained. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown.”

“To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s–t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.”

Quite a reversal from 24 hours earlier.

An epic Chris Brown-Soulja Boy feud broke out Monday night after the “Crank That” rapper liked an Instagram pic of Karrueche Tran.

Karrueche dated Chris on and off for four years until 2015, and to say their romance was mercurial would be an understatement.

So much so that it sparked this:

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me,” Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter Monday before launching into a profane tirade.

Accusing Chris of drug use, he wrote “Aye @chrisbrown pull up n—a I’ll knock yo Bitch A– out stop snorting …read more

