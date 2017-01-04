Even if you’ve never seen Girls, you’re probably familiar with and vaguely annoyed by Lena Dunham.

One of the most common criticisms of Dunham is that she’s fashioned herself into the poster girl for white, privileged Millennial entitlement, and she doesn’t seem to regret it.

(When a character that you created and portray refers to herself as the voice of her generation in the pilot episode of the show you executive produce, it sends a pretty unmistakable message.)

At this point, there are two different kinds of Lena Dunham controversies:

1. Those in which she dramatically overestimates how much people care about her opinion and/or attempts to create a controversy out of whole cloth to drum up the attention she seems to crave (see: griping about sushi and Jason Bourne).

2. Those in which her heart is in the right place there are also times when she manages to piss off both sides of a given debate. (see: somehow thinking it would be a good idea to publicly state that she wishes she’d had an abortion).

Today’s dust-up is sort of a combination of the two.

The above Glamour cover featuring Lena and her Girls co-stars debuted yesterday, and Ms. Dunham seized the …read more

