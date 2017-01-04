Tia Mowry has a few new gray strands and she’s embracing them unapologetically. Get into her glam shot inside and what she says about it all…

With age comes wisdom. With wisdom, apparently comes gray hairs.

While some of us dread the idea of our head being filled with gray strands, Tia Mowry Hardrict takes on a different point of view.

The Hollywood hottie is fully embracing her new gray strands. And rightfully so. Chick STILL looks bomb.

The 38-year-old actress posted up a glam shot that shows off her gorgeous grays with a message about embracing the changes of her body. She said, “Greys I see you, but guess what, that’s okay. Because with grey hair, comes wisdom:)”

Loves it.

Plus, she’s still killing it like:

The fab mom rocked a printed BCBG blouse, Theory leggings and Sergio Rossi boots.

Slay on Tia, slay on!

Photos: Tia’s IG

