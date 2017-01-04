Over the past few months, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not said a single negative thing about each other in public.

But that doesn’t mean all is smooth and well and cooperative in their ongoing divorce battle.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Just prior to Christmas, for example, Pitt’s attorney filed a motion with a judge that asked for all documents related to the couple’s custody fight to be sealed.

Through his lawyer, Pitt argued that Jolie had been disregarding their six children’s “privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her.”

He added at the time that Jolie “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals.”

In other words:

Pitt thinks Jolie has no problem exploiting her kids when it serves her cause; whether that cause is professional or whether that cause is personal.

In this instance, it’s very safe to assume that Pitt is referring to the rumors that he physically assaulted his 15-year old son Maddox on board a private airplane in mid-September.

Jolie filed for divorce just four days after this alleged incident, although an investigation cleared Pitt of all abuse charges.

