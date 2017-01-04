  • redit
Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome First Child

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Photo

There’s a new addition to the Dancing With the Stars family!

Yes, Peta Murgatroyd has given birth to her first child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

30-year-old Murgatroyd gave birth in the early hours of January, 4, 2017.

Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to announce the news to his followers, as well as the baby name.

“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am,” the dancing pro Tweeted.

Based on how quickly the baby daddy took to Twitter, it’s clear he is a proud father and is ecstatic about what the future holds for himself and his family.

This is one of the best moments of his life, so it’s only natural that he would opt to share it with his fans.

The news was later confirmed via a spokesperson for the couple to US Weekly.

“We can confirm that Peta and Maks have had their baby boy, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:34 a.m. Per the couple, ‘This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!'”

