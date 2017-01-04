It’s a good thing Chelsea Houska has so many good things in her life.

Otherwise, she might have literally imploded from the knowledge that she once dated a douchebag like Adam Lind, and that she’s connected to him for life.

If she didn’t have her adorable and loving husband, Cole DeBoer, her darling daughter, Aubree, and that precious baby boy on the way … well, we don’t really want to think about it.

Adam Lind is just a whirlwind of grossness and garbage and shame, isn’t he?

And though he’s said many times that he’s quit Teen Mom 2 because they’ve been so mean to him by showing footage of him being an absent father, he’s still torturing us with his presence.

Will the horrors never cease?!

For this latest bit of nonsense, we’ll be touching on Adam’s appearance on Monday’s brand new episode of the show, specifically the bit where he complained yet again about how he’s portrayed.

On the show, Adam wouldn’t let the MTV crew in his house to film because the poor little dear was napping.

When he finally let them inside, he got right into some complaining, because, bless his heart, they never show him being Father of the …read more

