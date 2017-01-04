Kenya Moore stepped into the new clubhouse for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” and she was her usual shady self. Funny, but shady. Get all the juicy deets inside….

It was all about the barbies last night. Your favorite reality ‘bad girl’ was on 1,000 last night.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, rocking a gold DVF dress and Tom Ford shoes, made her way to the new and improved clubhouse to chop it up with Andy Cohen and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne. Ugh, we love Erika.

The former Miss USA dished on the situation where trespassers stepped on her doorstep resulting in her having to whip out her gun. She confirmed the gun she showed off on Instagram was loaded and that she’s licensed to carry in the state of Georgia.

“Listen, if some crazy MFs have the nerve. I have a gated property. They did so many things that were asking for it. Not only to be shot, but an a** whooping. They’re just lucky they didn’t get both. When you come on my property, I have the right to defend myself.”

