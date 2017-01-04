At this point in their “careers” as reality stars, the Duggars really don’t have to work for money.

Of course, there are reasons that it’s in their best interest to remain employed.

For one thing, the Duggars have already had one show canned by TLC, and their spinoff, Counting On, is always on the brink of cancelation.

They’ve made some serious bank from their two series, but it’s not “never work again” money, particularly with the way this family likes to procreate.

On top of that, the Duggars don’t exactly have the same audience as the Kardashians.

Their viewers don’t tune in for lifestyle porn featuring wealthy reality stars.

They crave the illusion that the Duggars are salt of the earth, hard-working folks – which is why so many fans have taken issue with the fact that Ben Seewald doesn’t work.

Sure, Ben picks up odd jobs for his father-in-law now and then, but it’s not hard to see why so many believe an able-bodied young man with a wealth of connections who’s soon to be a father of two should be able to secure more substantial employment.

Now it seems that Ben, or whoever is in charge of the family’s PR these days, has …read more

Read more here:: THG