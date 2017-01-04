Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay passed away unexpectedly this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to PEOPLE , the 40-year-old New Hampshire attorney died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Kay’s obituary highlighted his role on the famous program, sharing his “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure led to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

He was the eighth person to be voted off of Survivor: Gabon, which originally aired in 2008.

“I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family,” Survivor host Jeff Probst tweeted, offering his condolences.

Kay is survived by his two children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson “Jax” Russell-Reid, girlfriend Jennifer DePietro, mother Jean-Ann, and sister Andrea.

Story developing.

