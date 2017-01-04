With all of the news about Charlie Sheen trashing other people and just generally being one of the biggest dirt bags in the celebrity world, it’s rare for him to address any of his children publicly.

That’s why he shocked the world when he shared a picture of himself with his daughter, Sam, whom he shares with ex-wife, Denise Richards.

More than anything, the pictures were probably released to show that Charlie is not the dead beat dad the world thinks he is.

Seriously, the dude has been through the ringer, but he’s hardly done himself many favors over the years.

From being fired from Two and a Half Men, to allegedly doing some firing of his own on FX’s Anger Management, he’s been pretty crazy.

Who would have thought he would ever be able to be in the spotlight for taking a picture? I mean, he’s

The picture he shared of himself and his daughter showed us just how much Sam has grown up. It’s crazy how fast they grow. Right?!

Sam is now 12-years-old, while her sister, Lola …read more

