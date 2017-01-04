Drake helped bring the Internet to a stand-still in late 2016 when he posed for a number of lovey-dovey images alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The singers left fans wondering whether they are really a romantic item…

… or whether they are just pretending to be for the sake of publicity and attention.

It’s not the first time this question has been asked about Drake.

As documented below, the rapper loves to drop vague hints about his dating life, implying that he may or may not have seen all of the following women naked at some point: