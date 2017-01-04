Drake helped bring the Internet to a stand-still in late 2016 when he posed for a number of lovey-dovey images alongside Jennifer Lopez.
The singers left fans wondering whether they are really a romantic item…
… or whether they are just pretending to be for the sake of publicity and attention.
It’s not the first time this question has been asked about Drake.
As documented below, the rapper loves to drop vague hints about his dating life, implying that he may or may not have seen all of the following women naked at some point:
1. Keshia Chante
The little-known singer/actress dated Drake back when she was 14 years old and had just moved to Canada. How cute!
2. Cat Washington
WHO?!? Washington was a cast member on Bad Girls Club and she dated Drake for about a year in 2009. She’s on record as saying it was an “awesome” relationship and both halves were “in love.”
3. Nicki Minaj
Sang Drake on his debut album: “I love Nicki Minaj/I told her I’d admit it/I hope one day we get married just to say we f-cking did it/ And girl I’m f-cking serious/I’m with it if you with it/Cause your verses turn me
