Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Wendy’s Destroys Twitter Troll in Hilarious Exchange, User Deletes Account

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

You see this

Last week, the Wendy’s Twitter account posted this tweet about how unlike some competitors, the fast food company only uses fresh beef.

A Twitter user named @NHride took exception.

Then Wendy’s absolutely owned that user.

Seriously, you wouldn’t think that if you came at Wendy’s, you’d get served faster and harder than a value meal at that restaurant chaun.

That’s exactly what happened though, so badly that the user deleted his or her account in shame. Fortunately, the exchange went viral first.

“If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you didn’t get dragged by a fast food company on twitter,” wrote a user who screen grabbed it.

Indeed. Witness this amazingness now.

1. You See This?

It’s made to order, and Wendy’s is proud of its beef quality and the way it’s served to consumers. Which led to this tweet by the company …

2. 2 Cool 4 Frozen Beef!

2 cool 4 frozen beef
They didn’t style it like the late music icon Prince, but the message was clear: Wendy’s does not serve any frozen beef to its customers. Not now, not ever.

3. Thuggy-D Takes Exception

Thuggy d takes exception
For reasons unknown, Twitter user Thuggy-D, a.k.a. @NHride, took issue with that statement; Wendy’s was …read more

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5061 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

