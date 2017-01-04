Last week, the Wendy’s Twitter account posted this tweet about how unlike some competitors, the fast food company only uses fresh beef.

A Twitter user named @NHride took exception.

Then Wendy’s absolutely owned that user.

Seriously, you wouldn’t think that if you came at Wendy’s, you’d get served faster and harder than a value meal at that restaurant chaun.

That’s exactly what happened though, so badly that the user deleted his or her account in shame. Fortunately, the exchange went viral first.

“If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you didn’t get dragged by a fast food company on twitter,” wrote a user who screen grabbed it.

Indeed. Witness this amazingness now.