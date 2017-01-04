At 68, Prince Charles rarely grabs tabloid headlines these days.

His name has been mentioned frequently in recent weeks as a result of concerns about Queen Elizabeth’s health and speculation that he may ascend to the throne in the very near future.

Of course, he’ll most likely be viewed as a sort of interim monarch between Elizabeth and his son Prince William, which means that in the eyes of history, Charles will be primarily less for his reign and more for his tumultuous personal life.

As you’re probably aware, Charles has been accused of cheating on his first wife, Princess Diana, many times over the years, and the official denials from Buckingham Palace have slowly diminished into tacit confessions.

Now, a scandalous new biography (Is there any other kind when the royals are involved?) alleges that Charles once carried on an affair behind the back of his second wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, author Sally Bedel Smith claims that Charles was romantically linked to an entrepreneur named Sue Townsend in the early years of his marriage to Camilla.

It’s unclear when the affair ended, but it seems Camilla just learned of the accusations when the book …read more

Read more here:: THG