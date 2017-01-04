Megyn Kelly spent most of Tuesday night addressing various political stories on the latest episode of The Kelly File.

But she then addressed a topic far more personal to herself and all those watching at home:

Her impending departure from Fox News.

Indeed, hours before going on the air yesterday, Kelly confirmed that she has agreed to a deal with NBC.

Starting some time later this year, Kelly will host a daytime program Monday through Friday and then a Sunday evening news program of some kind.

She will also contribute to the coverage of breaking news on NBC.

After releasing a statement on her Facebook page about the career decision, Kelly touched on the topic toward the end of her show last night.

“Finally tonight, a personal and professional note from me to you,” the anchor said.

“After more than dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge.

“This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, our colleagues here at Fox and you, all of you:

“Those who write me the lovely handwritten notes asking about my kids and even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a …read more

