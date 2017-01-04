  • redit
Megyn Kelly Bids Farewell to Fox News Viewers

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
Megyn kelly bids farewell to fox news viewers

Megyn Kelly spent most of Tuesday night addressing various political stories on the latest episode of The Kelly File.

But she then addressed a topic far more personal to herself and all those watching at home:

Her impending departure from Fox News.

Indeed, hours before going on the air yesterday, Kelly confirmed that she has agreed to a deal with NBC.

Starting some time later this year, Kelly will host a daytime program Monday through Friday and then a Sunday evening news program of some kind.

She will also contribute to the coverage of breaking news on NBC.

After releasing a statement on her Facebook page about the career decision, Kelly touched on the topic toward the end of her show last night.

“Finally tonight, a personal and professional note from me to you,” the anchor said.

“After more than dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge.

“This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, our colleagues here at Fox and you, all of you:

“Those who write me the lovely handwritten notes asking about my kids and even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a …read more

