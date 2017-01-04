Kailyn Lowry, bless her heart, has been unlucky in love, to say the least.

In all the relationships we’ve seen her in over the years, she’s been disrespected, she’s been manipulated and controlled.

But she’s also done her fair share of controlling her partners … and let’s not forget the little issue of infidelity.

Kailyn’s definitely cheated in the past — in an early season of Teen Mom 2, she cheated on a boyfriend by having sex with Jo Rivera in a bathroom, breaking the poor jilted dude’s heart.

And if you believe the many, many rumors, cheating also played a role in Kailyn’s divorce from Javi Marroquin.

It’s just sort of up in there air about who cheated on who.

Some stories claim that Javi hooked up with some Air Force ladies during his deployment, or that he took his friendships with women a bit too far.

Others claim that Kailyn took advantage of Javi being overseas to have her own affairs.

It’s a lot to process, all those rumors, and there’s really no solid way of finding out what the truth is. Unless, of course, there was somehow some video evidence …

