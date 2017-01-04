With a slew of new swimsuit photos, Kylie Jenner appears determined to make this winter go by just a little bit faster and more tolerably.

She is nothing if not a humanitarian, really.

Having closed out 2016 and kicked off 2017 in style, the reality star is off to a flying start when it comes to doing what she does best:

Posting sexy pics in revealing clothing, natch.

Hey, you gotta hand it to her for finding a market deficiency, carving out her own niche and hustling her badonkadonk off to succeed.

It’s what build a businesswoman’s brand.

In this case, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cutie is rocking a fishnet one-piece with bestie Jordyn Woods along for the adventure.

That’s one … interesting pose by Kylie:

“Lil babies,” she captioned the shot with Woods that showed off her curvaceous backside, which has become the subject of speculation.

The size and shape of that thing has inspired plenty of comparisons to Kim Kardashian, not to mention talk of Kylie’s plastic surgery.

Alleged plastic surgery, that is.

In all likelihood, she’s just taking a page from her sibling’s book and posing like a seasoned veteran who wants attention and Insta-love.

She also posted a less controversial, equally-sizzling …read more

