A Sweet Sixteen is a time to have a great time, not for drama.

Well, in this instance the drama appeared to surround the planning of the party because Kate Gosselin left all of the planning to Cara and Mady.

We kicked things off with Kate showing both of her daughters how to drive. To do this, she set some cones along the driveway to prevent them from knocking her house down.

Mady screwed up and shattered Kate’s beautiful plants, but Cara performed a little better. However, it was clear the pair had a long way to go before they could ever hit the road.

The two kids then went through Pinterest with Kate to find some party ideas, but the kids were not impressed with any of Kate’s ideas.

“The requirements for their birthday was that if they had it, they had to do it their way,” Kate said.

Mady decided to go with the them of “Fall.” It was clear she had some big ideas for the party, so she was all too happy to plan the whole thing.

When she tried to involve Cara, Cara made it clear she …read more

Read more here:: THG