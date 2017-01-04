if you watch Teen Mom 2 online, you know that the last couple seasons have not been kind to Leah Messer.

We’ve seen Leah cope with drug addiction, the dissolution of her second marriage, and the loss of custody of her two oldest children/

Despite the many obstacles she’s faced over the past two years, however, it seems that nothing has a greater psychological impact on the troubled underdog than the frequent criticism of Leah’s parenting.

Whether it’s rushing her kids off to school without breakfast or engaging in shouting matches with grade-schoolers, Leah has given fans ample reason to question her methods as a mother.

Throughout her time on the show, she’s resorted to the old refrain favored by beleaguered Teen Mom stars, blaming the show’s editing for what comes across to fans as her incompetency.

Editors and producers of reality shows are tasked with crafting a narrative out of hundreds of hours of recorded footage, and that sometimes means that they’re forced to use out of context scenes or snippets of dialogue in order to create an impression for the audience.

Leah should be used to this technique by now, as she’s been working with MTV on and off …read more

