Kim Burrell is not sorry for saying she hates the gay lifestyle.

Mostly because Kim Burrell is trying to argue that she never said she hates the gay lifestyle.

This may seem hard to believe, however, for anyone who has watched the video posted above.

It features Burrell giving a sermon at Love & Liberty Fellowship Church. It’s unclear just when this sermon was given.

But it’s pretty darn clear how the gospel singer feels about homosexuals.

“That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it has caused a strain on the body of Christ,” Burrell says in the footage, which has gone viral.

She adds:

“Anybody in this room who feels the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you.’

She also implies that gay people will die in 2017.

The artist, who has been making the media rounds of late due to a duet with Pharrell Williams that is included in the film Hidden Figures, received immediate backlash regarding the comments.

This is what Pharrell wrote in response on Twitter, for example:

Burrell was also scheduled to sing her song with Pharrell on Thursday’s episode of Ellen.

But that appearance has been canceled by the show.

Read more here:: THG