Don’t ever cross Erika Girardi.

That was something the became pretty clear to Dorit Kemsley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Episode 5, as Erika reeled in the aftermath of Dorit claiming that her husband got a glimpse of her nether regions.

Erika seemed to think that Dorit was making the whole thing up for attention and she decided that she would need to do something to get back at her new enemy.

Dorit decided to try and stir the pot elsewhere, so she invited Lisa Rinna over for dinner. This seemed like a standard dinner, but then Dorit and her husband started grilling Rinna about her issues with Lisa Vanderpump.

They even went as far as saying that Rinna’s issues with the SUR boss could be down to her father dying. However, Rinna revealed in a confessional that there was no issue to do with her father dying.

The final straw appeared to come when Rinna revealed that Eileen Davidson’s mother had died before the previous reunion was filmed.

This prompted Dorit and PK to say that it was no fair

