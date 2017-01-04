Is Abby Lee Miller successfully bringing the ALDC back its glory days?

That was thrown into question on Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6 when the mothers questioned Abby’s true intentions when it became clear she was not keeping the weaker competitors in the ALDC.

Maesie was worried that she was next to be given the pink slip from the team in the wake of Elliana’s shocking departure. As you probably know if you watch Dance Moms online, Elliana’s departure gave Maesie a second chance.

More shockingly, Elliana was given another chance, so Abby’s demands seemed more like a ruse than ever before. Abby claimed she brought them back to show that she had the power to cut whoever she wanted.

Abby wanted to give Maesie the best chance she could in order to succeed, so she felt it was necessary to have the newbie take on a solo performance this time round in order to prove whether she could perform better.

Everyone seemed more excited with the choice of routines this time round. This was a stark contrast to the recent hip-hop debacle.

Nia and Camryn were …read more

