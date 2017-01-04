In news that’s sure to depress anyone who’s reading this at work, we learned today that Kylie Jenner earned $18 million in 2016.

She’s one of the stars of a successful reality show, but at this point, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is less of a cash cow and more of a weekly infomercial designed to sell the sisters as arbiters of taste.

Fans of the show follow the sisters on social media, where they sell they hawk licensed or sponsored content, and that’s where the real money comes in.

No one has taken advantage of this system better than Kylie.

She sold everything from lip kits to water bottles last year, and her massive following and considerable influence have made her one of the most in-demand names for companies looking to market to teens and early-twentysomethings.

So you can see why she was less than pleased to learn that her subscription-based app seemed to be suggesting that her followers stock up on anal beads in order to keep the men in their lives happy:

The above text appeared on Kylie’s app yesterday, apparently without her approval.

It would be right at home in some version of Cosmo targeted at housewives who have time-traveled …read more

