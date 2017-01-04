Mariah Carey is finally taking responsibility for her debacle of a performance on New Year’s Eve.

Kind of. Sort of.

Okay, maybe not responsibility, exactly.

But the singer has opened up extensively about the embarrassing “concert” in Times Square over this past weekend.. and at least she isn’t supporting allegations that she was sabotaged.

By now, you probably are familiar with what transpired on Saturday night/Sunday morning:

As the featured artist on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey took to the stage and immediately experienced technical difficulties.

She messed with her earpiece. She couldn’t hear the background music.

She planned to lip sync, but had no way of matching up her mouth to the lyrics.

So she basically gave up, yammering away on stage and saying she would simply turn over the job of singing to the “audience” at one point.

As Jenny McCarthy rightly pointed out, it was a train wreck of epic proportions all around.

Watch snippets for yourself below:

Carey Tweeted “Sh-t happens” shortly after this so-called performance went viral, which likely would have been enough.

The story would have pretty much died if that had been it.

But then members of her team tried to blame …read more

