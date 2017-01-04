Toe-sucking fired Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan is already looking for his next act, meeting with Fox Sports honchos for a potential TV deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ryan’s shocking New Year’s ouster shook the sports world over the New Year’s holiday, but insiders said the veteran NFL professional is going to land on his feet.

According to a source, Ryan, 54, met with senior Fox executives at The Strand in Manhattan Beach on New Year’s Eve.

PHOTOS: NFL Stars With Super-Sized Homes

Said the insider, “It was about a TV role for the next year.”

“There has been so much debate about his future after his coaching career died,” the source said. “It would be fair to assume Fox Sports is now in pole position to win his services.’

But after his embarrassing boot by Bills owner Terry Pegula, Ryan is already back in the game.

Fox has confirmed it’s open to possibly hiring Ryan.

PHOTOS: Truce! Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan’s On-Air Feud Is Finally Over

“FOX Sports is committed to bringing viewers the most unique and well-informed perspectives in sports and will always remain open to new voices who can elevate our coverage,” spokeswoman Anne Pennington said in a statement.

ESPN is …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online