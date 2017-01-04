A BRAZEN bald bandit who swiped thousands of dollars worth of hair-growth products is putting down new roots — in prison!

Andres Arias pled guilty to a felony count of engaging in corrupt activity after he robbed dozens of Ohio pharmacies of their supplies of Rogaine, a pricey medication for balding men, and other over-the counter drugs.

The shiny-headed Arias, 36, would then ship the drugs to New Jersey, where a fence would sell them online — right onto a popular website, according to lawmen.

“Some of the items would then appear online to be sold on eBay,” says a police official.

Ironically, Arias didn’t take any of the Rogaine for himself, apparently content with his chrome-dome.

In addition to a two-year prison sentence, he has also been ordered to fork over $22,000 in restitution!

