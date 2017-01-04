Just days before her New Year’s Eve meltdown, Mariah Carey was shopping for weed at a pot shop in Aspen, Colorado. And RadarOnline.com has learned it wasn’t her first time!

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Jesse Miller, co-owner of The Original Leaf in Aspen, said the pop diva made herself at home on a Christmas Eve visit. Indeed, she had already stopped in once before.

“Her first visit, she just walked in. And honestly nobody recognized her, none of the other shoppers,” Miller said. “My budtender recognized her, and helped her, and told her next time to call if she wants to shop unimpeded.”

According to Miller, it’s not uncommon for celebs to shop for weed in Aspen, where marijuana is legal for recreational purposes.

“The concierges at the hotels know that if somebody is going to be pestered walking down the street, we’ll close our doors and do a private shopping for 20 to 30 minutes, if they call in and request it,” he said.

Miller doesn't know exactly what type of weed Carey bought on Christmas Eve, but said it was proprietary, available only at his store.

