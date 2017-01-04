Kylie Jenner closed out 2016 with a revealing bathroom selfie.

It was nothing fans of the reality star haven’t seen before, really.

But Forbes has now released a revealing list that ought to make jaws drop to the floor faster and harder than any close-up of Kylie’s cleavage ever could.

According to that publication’s annual 30 Under 30 list, Kylie is the second-richest member of her family, behind only half-sister Kim Kardashian.

The youngest person on this list, Jenner reportedly earned about $18 million last year.

She’s only 19 years old. That’s approximately $1 million for every year she’s been alive!

“The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release,” Forbes writes of Jenner, adding:

“Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.”

She has her foot in multiple industries, that’s for sure.

And it apparently makes no difference to Kylie’s bottom line if the Better Business Bureau gives her company an atrocious rating.

Back in July, we learned that the company had racked up nearly 140 customer complaints …read more

Read more here:: THG