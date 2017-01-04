Very sad news today out of the reality television world:

Dan Kay, a contestant on Survivor: Gabon back in the fall of 2008, died suddently on December 31.

He was 40 years old.

The sad news has gone public as a result of a newly-printed obituary from the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kay worked as a lawyer; hailed from Brookline, New Hampshire; and was born in 1976. He earned a bachelor’s degree from UMass-Amherst and also law degree from Syracuse University.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, as the obituary says only that he “died unexpectedly” on the final day of 2016.

It notes that Kay’s “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

Kay was the eighth person voted out of Survivor: Gabon.

During his run on the beloved CBS reality show, he described himself as an “athletic kid growing up,” and his obituary lists his hobbies as “running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church.”

In response to this tragic turn of events, Survivor host Jeff Probst Tweeted the following statement:

