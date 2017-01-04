  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Inside Oprah Winfrey’s Weight-Loss Journey: How the Talk Show Legend Is Winning the “Battle of My Life”

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Oprah Winfrey

For decades, Oprah Winfrey has tried to live her best life on and off camera.
Through 25 seasons of The Oprah Winfrey Show, her self-titled magazine and her own network titled OWN, the TV…

…read more

Read more here:: E! Online

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5060 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *