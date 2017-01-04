First, the bad news for Janet Jackson:

She will not be going on an escapade any time soon.

But now the good news for Janet Jackson:

That’s because she’s a mother for the first time! At the age of 50!

The singer and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child on Tuesday, January 3, with Jackson’s rep confirming the name and gender of the newborn.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” reads the simple rep statement, concluding as follows:

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Phew. That’s good to know.

It’s a fact that the older a woman is when she gets pregnant, the more likely either she or the baby is to have complications.

Jackson and Al Mana (a Qatari businessman) got married in 2012.

Despite the artist’s advanced age, speculation about her expecting state started in April when Jackson postponed her Unbreakable World Tour so, telling fans in a video posted to Twitter that she and Al Mana needed to focus on their family

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she says in the above clip. …read more

Read more here:: THG