Emotional Vivica Fox Ran Into 50 Cent At Knicks Game & Squashed Their Beef, Ignites New Beef With Stripper From Her Show

January 4, 2017
Vivica Fox revealed she recently made up with her ex 50 Cent after their many Twitter beefs, all when she ran into him at the Knicks game the other night. Watch her get emotional while telling Wendy Williams the story, plus she’s already beefing with one of the strippers on her new show…

Vivica Fox made her way to the “Wendy Williams Show” Tuesday in a Roberto Cavalli suit, Helen Yarmak fur, Yves St Laurent shoes, and Stella McCartney bag. She’s good and ready for her promo run for her new Lifetime docuseries “Vivica’s Black Magic.” Think Jada Pinkett Smith in Magic Mike 2. Hmph!

After catching up with fans outside, the new ‘stripper controller’ dished about her latest run in with 50 Cent. As we all know, the two exes do NOT get along and stay shading TF out of each other on social media. But maybe the tide has turned.

Viv revealed to Wendy she happened to run into her rapper ex at Monday night’s Knicks game. She walked up to him — not vice versa — …read more

