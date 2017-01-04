Mahershala Ali is racking up ALL the accolades. ALL of ’em. See his latest W Mag cover as he gets all wrapped up with Nicole Kidman, plus Taraji P. Henson, Naomie Harries and Ruth Negga raising eyebrows, below…

He’s in the running for every Award this season thanks to two MAJOR films Hidden Figures and Moonlight. So it’s only right the sexy actor we kinda fell in lust with during season 1 of House of Cards is getting his due.

The Golden Globe nominee — and inevitable Oscar nominee — Mahershala Ali is rocking the cover and pages of W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances award season issue.

Yessss. So simple, yet powerful.

By the way, the married star revealed he’s a softee inside the tough exterior. He cried when he first read his Moonlight script:

“I was blown away,” Ali, 42, tells E! “I actually cried a couple of times because it was just so beautiful on paper. It was a tough read but you could really connect with the characters. It felt so human.”

He also just received the coveted Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film

