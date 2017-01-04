  • redit
Janelle Monae Took Our Breath Away In Palm Springs, ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Nabs Ensemble Award!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 4, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo janelle palm springs_zpsn7kde2jm.jpeg

Janelle Monae stepped into 2017 ready to slay Awards season, and that she is doing. Check out her latest looks while racking up the awards this week alongside her Hidden Figures co-stars in Palm Springs, California inside…

photo JanelleMonaeVarietyCreativeImpactAwardspaxbfGgd1qTl_zpsienqjone.jpeg

Oh yes. Ms. Monae is officially a movie star! The gorgeous Cover Girl, singer and actress hit Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch on Tuesday looking effortlessly gorge.

As part of the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, Janelle, Pharrell and the Hidden Figures cast hit up the Parker Palm Springs to continue their promo run.

photo JanelleMonaeVarietyCreativeImpactAwardsTtl5a3szfNKl_zpsvresje24.jpeg

photo JanelleMonaeVarietyCreativeImpactAwards5y0z9U9ORhkl_zps9glczj4c.jpeg

photo JanelleMonaeVarietyCreativeImpactAwardsUkSa-AMb5c5l_zps7a79xyqt.jpeg

Janelle kept with her usual black & white theme with this pretty frock. Obsessed with her style these days.

The day before, she and the cast accepted the Ensemble Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala:

photo OctaviaSpencer28thAnnualPalmSpringsInternationalLR3tnlpMwnVl_zpsptjxiv1a.jpg

Actors Mahershala Ali, Kimberly Quinn, Kirsten Dunst, Aldis Hodge, Octavia Spencer, Glen Powell, Janelle Monae and Jim Parsons posed it up after copping the honor.

But it’s Janelle’s Jenny Packham dress that blew us away:

<img src="http://i368.photobucket.com/albums/oo126/theybf/January%202017/28thAnnualPalmSpringsInternationalFilmiGtYPZkjpl5l_zpszwgwpwte.jpg" alt=" photo …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5053 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

