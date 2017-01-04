Janelle Monae stepped into 2017 ready to slay Awards season, and that she is doing. Check out her latest looks while racking up the awards this week alongside her Hidden Figures co-stars in Palm Springs, California inside…

Oh yes. Ms. Monae is officially a movie star! The gorgeous Cover Girl, singer and actress hit Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch on Tuesday looking effortlessly gorge.

As part of the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, Janelle, Pharrell and the Hidden Figures cast hit up the Parker Palm Springs to continue their promo run.

Janelle kept with her usual black & white theme with this pretty frock. Obsessed with her style these days.

The day before, she and the cast accepted the Ensemble Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala:

Actors Mahershala Ali, Kimberly Quinn, Kirsten Dunst, Aldis Hodge, Octavia Spencer, Glen Powell, Janelle Monae and Jim Parsons posed it up after copping the honor.

But it’s Janelle’s Jenny Packham dress that blew us away:

