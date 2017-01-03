Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square was even uglier off camera, RadarOnline.com has learned! An eyewitness who was on stage with the diva tells Radar exclusively that Carey seemed out of it and totally unprepared for the big night!

“She seemed out of it,” the insider said. “She kept stumbling and mumbling. I could hear her muttering to herself over and over ‘Why am I here?’”

During the now infamous live TV performance, Carey blamed her meltdown on sound checks and technical difficulties, before finally telling the live TV audience to “sing along, well not sing along but have a moment” during her third and final performance of “We Belong Together.”

Amid her camp’s continued claims of sabotage, all of which have been denied by Dick Clark Productions, the source told Radar, “she seemed completely unprepared! It seemed like she should really only blame herself, because she lived up to her diva name.”

To make matters worse, the insider claimed that Carey, 46, screamed at bystanders after the brouhaha.

“She was arguing like a lunatic with Dick Clark executives. She was screaming at her backup dancers. She kept complaining she was freezing,” …read more

