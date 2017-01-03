Janelle Monae has confirmed Kim Burrell will NOT be appearing on “ELLEN” this week following all of the controversy around her anti-gay sermon. Meanwhile, Tamar Braxton tries to come to her defense. Deets inside…

WONDALAND honcho Janelle Monae has confirmed gospel singer/preacher Kim Burrell will NOT be appearing on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week following her anti-gay sermon. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show January 5th, but not anymore.

Ellen posted:

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Photogs caught up with the fresh faced Hidden Figures star as she made her way through LAX yesterday and that’s when she dropped the news that Kim wouldn’t be performing.

“I don’t stand for any hate speech that targets our brothers and sisters in any negative way,” as she walked up holding up the peace sign.

Peep the clip below:

Kim was set to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams, but P is going to hold it down without her now. Janelle is set to appear as a guest.

