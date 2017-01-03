Rihanna is back in the States after ringing in the New Year overseas. Meanwhile, there’s a certain NBA baller trying his damndest to shoot his shot at the Bajan beauty. Get the deets, plus details on Ray J‘s new million dollar gig inside…

Your fave is back!

After bringing in 2017 in London, Rihanna is back in the United States. The Pop princess touched down at JFK in New York yesterday after a fun-filled weekend of parties with her friends.

A fresh-faced Rih kept it laid back yet stylish rocking a tie-dye Rodarte hoodie and matching sweatpants topped with black shiny FENTY x PUMA parka jacket, black fur slides with PUMA crew socks and a Prada tote to finish her look.

Below is a picture of Rihanna snapping it up with a fan during dinner (styling in a CUSHNIE ET OCHS dress) and a video clip of the Pop princess doing her walk through in the club on New Year’s Eve below:

Speaking of Rih…