CONGRATS! Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Eissa!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 3, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana just welcomed their brand new baby boy! Details below…

New year, new baby!

Janet Jackson has finally welcomed her son, and both little Eissa Al Mana and mama are doing A-OK.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer said in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

We can’t wait to see their little bundle of joy.

Janet first hinted toward her pregnancy back in April when she told fans she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour to “start planning her family.”

Now that she’s had a successful pregnancy at the risky age of 50, we wouldn’t be surprised if she soon picks up where she left off.

Congrats Janet & Wissam!

Photo: Getty

Read more here:: YBF

      

