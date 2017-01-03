Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds will have a joint funeral and be buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ exclusive Forest Lawn Memorial Park, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Family will honor the Hollywood stars, who died one day apart, with a private joint memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 5, with the burial shortly after. Loved ones are still debating if and when they will hold a public memorial service.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, “looked at several cemeteries,” including Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Rudolph Valentino is buried, and Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, where Marilyn Monroe is buried, said the insider.

“But they ended up choosing Forest Lawn because Debbie wanted to be close to Liberace, who’s also buried at the memorial park. Debbie loved Liberace! They were good friends.”

Reynolds played Liberace’s mother in the 2013 biopic Behind the Candelabra.

“Todd says, ‘My mother will be in good company there,’” said the insider, noting in addition to Liberace the cemetery is the final resting place of Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Buster Keaton, and Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson.

The source said Reynolds, who passed away at age 84, will be …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online