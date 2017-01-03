Abby Lee Miller is fighting to keep her secrets hidden when she’s sentenced on January 20th. RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court documents that reveal the Dance Moms star filed a motion to request TV information from her reality show be placed under seal.

“Ms. Miller cites and quotes language from television show contracts that are confidential, and which contain provisions that require Ms. Miller to maintain the confidentiality of the contracts,” the motion obtained from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests that she be permitted to file her position with respect to sentencing factors under seal.”

The motion has been granted by the court.

The latest development comes after Miller was ordered by prosecutors to pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting.

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her,” the motion read. “The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 …read more

