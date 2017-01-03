Bill and Hillary Clinton are sending a HUGE message to liberal America by RSVP-ing YES to Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

According to new reports, Hillary, who suffered a crushing defeat on Nov. 8 to Trump, will attend the January 20 inauguration with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Their bitter campaign was perhaps the hardest fought political battle in recent memory, with Clinton leading in the polls up to the election. But in an upset that surprised the rest of the news media, Trump crushed her, sweeping historically Democratic states across the country.

After shying away from the spotlight following their embarrassing loss, the Clintons reportedly weighed the decision of whether or not to attend the historic event for weeks, finally opting to join former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush and pay their respects to President-Elect Trump on his big day.

The peaceful transfer of power will take place in Washington D.C. in just a few weeks as President Obama prepares to leave the White House.

Singer Jackie Evancho and the Radio City Rockettes will perform as well.

Story developing.

