Beyonce and Jay Z are at each others throats yet again, an insider told RadarOnline.com. But this time the other woman is their daughter, Blue Ivy!

According to a source close to Beyonce, her and rap mogul hubby, Jay Z, 49, “Had it out over whether or not Blue was going to attend school in L.A., or go back to the east coast to attend school in New York or New Jersey. Or even if she should be home-schooled.”

“Of course Beyonce won the argument,” the insider told Radar. “When she is five, Blue Ivy will be starting Kindergarten in L.A.”

In fact, Blue Ivy is already in school – at L.A.’s prestigious Center for Early Education, where she has been a student since she was just three years old!

In March 2015, Beyonce, 35, performed hits songs “Crazy In Love” and “Halo” in front of teachers and faculty to raise money for the facility.

Beyoncé performing at an Elementary School Gala tonight in LA A video posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 5, 2016 at 10:32pm PST

Do you think that Beyonce and Jay Z should home school Blue Ivy? Tell us your thoughts below.

