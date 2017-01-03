Megyn Kelly is no longer the female face of Fox News.

In a move that caught many viewers by surprise, the long-time reporter decided on Tuesday to sign a contract with NBC.

She will debut on that network later this year, anchoring her very own program Monday through Friday; hosting a Sunday evening series; and also contributing in general to NBC political coverage and any kind of breaking news.

Reports indicate that an offer of $20 million per year from Fox News was not enough to entice Kelly to stay.

Is this really all that shocking, considering Kelly claims former Fox News Corp. Chairman Roger Ailes sexually harassed her on numerous occasions shortly after she was hired a decade ago?

And also considering the fact that Kelly clearly has no respect for Sean Hannity?

And also considering that Kelly is not a very big fan of Donald Trump, the impending President of the United States who will have the full support of Fox News and its unfair and non-balanced reporters?

It really shouldn’t be.

In fact, this move should have been an obvious one to see coming.

But still. We understand the idea of Megyn Kelly appearing on any network other than Fox is jarring.

