Chris Brown and Soulja Boy got into an insane, profane and hilarious beef over Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran last night on Twitter.

We can’t do it justice. You have GOT to see this.

The once-relevant rapper instigated the online fight when he claimed that the troubled R&B singer called him … for a ridiculous reason.

Chris, Soulja says, was furious that the latter “Liked” one of Karrueche’s posts on Instagram; Ya Boy was not too pleased about this.

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n—a a bitch,” Soulja tweeted.

Accusing Chris of drug use, he wrote “Aye @chrisbrown pull up n—a I’ll knock yo Bitch A– out stop snorting so much coke n—a. FRUITS.”

Fruits refers to the Fruit Town Pirus, a gang that Chris has long been associated with, albeit loosely; Brown is not an initiated member.

Anyway, Brown didn’t engage in the fight on Twitter … initially.

Eventually, Soulja Boy got him to respond by adding “F–k Chris Brown! That n—a Chris Brown better not tweet s–t with his p—y a–.”

"He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F–k n—a. Fruits!" Soulja

