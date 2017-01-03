Kim Kardashian returned to social media in the most spectacular fashion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit up Instagram after three full months of hiding in the aftermath of her being held at gunpoint in Paris.

Her return to the spotlight was inevitable, but it’s surprising it took her so long to return to social media.

That’s probably the place the Kardashian klan makes the bulk of their money.

But what did Kim post on Instagram?

The reality TV star opted to ditch a naked selfie in favor showing off her family in a beautiful picture that was simply captioned “family.”

There’s no denying that Kim has had a rough few months in the aftermath of her being robbed and Kanye West’s health problems.

That’s probably why she’s allegedly steering clear of Rob Kardashian and Blacy Chyna. There’s only so much drama one person can take and it seems like Kim has had her fair share of it.

On a more ominous note, Kim did make some updates to her Twitter account earlier today. She omitted “Kardashian West” and left her name as “Kim.”

This sent the rumor mill into overdrive as the internet debated whether Kim

