Well, it looks like there may be hope for Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry, after all.

Just last month we reported that Javi is dating Cassie Bucka.

Javi and Cassie confirmed their romance on social media in early December, marking the first time that either he or Kailyn made it Instagram official with a new boo since calling it quits on their marriage.

Now, Javi is confirming to Radar Online that he and Cassie have broken up, and fans are already speculating that he ended the relationship in hopes of getting back together with Kailyn.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Marroquin told the site in a surprisingly candid interview.

“I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

Javi seems resigned to the fact that the relationship was doomed from the start, but he also appears to regret that it came to an end so suddenly:

“She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy,” he said.

“I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess.”

“It just …read more

Read more here:: THG