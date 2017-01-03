We told you Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar might be rocking the Coachella stage this year. And now, it’s official! More inside…

In November, we told you to start saving your coins because there was a rumor that Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining. Guess what? The rumors were true!

Coachella just released their list of performers and it was announced that Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar (along with Radiohead) will be headlining the two-week festival. Woot! The annual festival is set to go down in April in Indio, California.

Queen Bey will slay the stage on April 15th and April 22nd, meanwhile Kendrick is set to hit the stage on April 16th and April 23rd. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 4th).

This will Beyonce’s first appearance as a performer at the popular festival. She joined her sister Solange to bust a few moves during her set in 2014, but she has never performed solo. K-Dot made his debut at the festival last year when he made a surprise appearance during Ice Cube’s set.

Do we foresee another joint performance of “Freedom”? It’s possible.

Other acts include DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Torey Lanez, Schoolboy Q, Kehlani and more.

