We can now confirm two things that Jenny McCarthy is against:

1. Vaccinations.

2. Mariah Carey.

The former View co-host, who has helped anchor New Year’s Eve coverage on various programs for seven years, used her SiriusXM show on Tuesday to lay into the legendary singer.

McCarthy called Carey out for what most viewers agree was the single worst New Year’s Eve performance in the history of December 31.

Actually on hand in Times Square for the embarrassing event, McCarthy took listened behind the scenes a bit as she relayed her reaction to Mariah’s nationally-televised fail.

“Mouths are hanging open. Everyone is shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around,” McCarthy said on air today.

She added:

“It was so bad, and then for a moment I said, ‘Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.’ And I did. All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad. It was a complete train wreck.”

Did you catch the performance?

It featured Carey having problems with her audio.

She was on stage, messing around with her ear piece, clearly confused and unsure what to do.

