Kim Kardashian is back on social media — but Kanye West may not be too thrilled!

Kardashian, 36, posted a family video on her app for the first time since her Paris heist, and subsequently updated her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. She shocked fans by deleting “Kardashian-West” from her profiles for a short period of time — but added quickly her last name back as speculation of a split grew

RadarOnline.com previously reported that the KUWTK star’s marriage has been rocky since 39-year-old West’s hospitalization. She tried to save her marriage with couple’s counseling, but may not be as successful as she had hoped.

West and Kardashian have continued to live “completely separate” lives, and she even left him alone for Christmas !

Most recently, Kardashian and West fought over her alleged affair with NFL star Marquette King .

Do you think Kardashian’s quick name change means her marriage is almost over? Sound off in the comments!

